OBITUARY: The Rev. Terry Wayne Boone

The Rev. Terry Wayne Boone, age 63 of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2017.

Rev. Boone was a former associate pastor at Peytonsville Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces and was an Army Ranger. He retired after 17 years of service from Holt Specialty Equipment in Eagleville, Tenn. Rev. Boone never met a stranger and enjoyed playing all kinds of Bluegrass instruments. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha V. Boone; son, Shannon Preston Boone and parents, Richard “Ben” Boone and Icy Hall Boone. He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Joyce Reed Boone; children, Christina Ladd (Joe Henry), Timothy Wayne Boone (Beth) and Shawn L. Boone (Jennifer); stepchildren, William Russell Sawyer, Jacqueline Denise Reed (Larry) and Melissa Williams (Ed); siblings, Richard Boone (Virginia), Michael Boone, Ronnie Boone (Tammy), Jeffrey Boone (Leanne), Elaine Jones (Brent) and Beverly Oliphant; honorary brother, Dave Starr; grandchildren, Joe Henry Ladd IV, Gracie Ladd, Bree, Bailey, Morgan and Belle Boone, Lexi and Jacob Watson, Makenzie and Tucker Yates, Cody Reed.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with the Rev. Inez Jones officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 12-3 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital or Alive Hospice.

