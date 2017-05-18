OBITUARY: Thomas Edgar Pharo, Jr.

Thomas Edgar Pharo, Jr., age 80 passed away on May 15, 2017 at his home in Spring Hill, Tenn.

Mr. Pharo retired after 20 years in the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. He then worked for 22 years as a crane operator for General Dynamics before moving to Pensacola, Fla., to retire in 1997. He moved to Spring Hill in 2010 where he was in the care of the mother of his children, Florence Crosta Oller. He will be laid to rest with his late wife, Astrid Pharo, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Sonia Lee Pharo, and his parents, Thomas Edgar Pharo Sr. and Dorothy Jones Pharo. He leaves behind three children, Verna R. Dodge, Jack Benson (Rebekah) Pharo and Lisa C. (Everett) Marabian; three siblings, John Carroll “Jack” (Andrea) Pharo, Verna Pharo (Lou) Yezo and Gary “Wayne” (Joanne) Pharo; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

