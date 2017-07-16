OBITUARY: Thomas Hobson (Tom) Bain

Thomas Hobson (Tom) Bain, age 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 13, 2017.

He was born on March 27, 1944 in Bessemer, Ala., to George Hobson Bain and Phyllis Hallman Bain. He attended Bessemer High School and when he graduated in 1962, he was offered a scholarship to play football under Paul “Bear” Bryant at the University of Alabama. He often enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories of those years with others. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in business management and later received his Master’s degree from Ohio State University. He married Margaret Elizabeth Moore of Huntsville, Ala., in April of 1967. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. He was commissioned in the U.S Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant where he was a recon Platoon Leader. He and his wife communicated often through the use of reel-to-reel audiotapes and letters during his deployment. After receiving a Purple Heart, he returned home from Vietnam and moved to Nashville where he took a job with HCA in 1972. During his career, he worked in Human Resources at HCA and Vanderbilt University and Medical Center, leaving to start his own personnel agency, Tom Bain Personnel, which he and his wife ran successfully for 10 years until it was purchased by a national personnel agency in 1997.

Having been a resident of Brentwood for over 45 years, he contributed to the community in a variety of ways. Over the years he served as President of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Brentwood Rotary Club, and President of the Brentwood Civitan Club. In the late 70’s and early 80’s, he was a Brentwood City Commissioner and served as Brentwood City Mayor for two years. He most recently served as Williamson County Commissioner from 2006 through 2016. He was a graduate of Leadership Brentwood and served on the Brentwood Historic Commission. He was elected Citizen of the Year by the Brentwood Rotary Club in 2013. He also served as a youth football and baseball coach for 22 years. He was a Civil War historian and shared his extensive knowledge with groups and schools quite often through many different forums. His hobbies included metal detecting, fishing, reading about history and more fishing. Some of his favorite times in recent years were spent with his grandchildren and hanging out with friends at the Brentwood Chick-fil-A in the mornings for breakfast.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret (Sonnie) Bain; his three sons Preston (Laura), Wesley (Christina), and Colin (Lacey); and five grandchildren Elise, Connor, Marlowe, Colson, and Emmy.

Services will be at Brentwood Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 18th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church and one hour before the service on Wednesday. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in Pegram, Tenn. Honorary pallbearers include: His many friends in the Brentwood Chick-fil-A breakfast group, the veterans with whom he had lunch on Fridays at Costco, and his fellow Williamson County Commissioners.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. 615-377-0775