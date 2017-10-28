OBITUARY: Thomas O. “Tommy” Tomlinson

Thomas O. “Tommy” Tomlinson, age 61 of Franklin, TN passed away on Oct. 26, 2017.

Mr. Tomlinson was a member of Berea Church of Christ. He retired from Atmos Energy after 24 years of service. He also was employed with Franklin Entertainment Center for 12 1/2 years.

Tommy loved his family, work and of course loved his bowling and movies. Loved to travel with his family and they experienced the sights of many things. He was a wonderful example of a husband, father, Gdaddy, uncle, son-in-law, brother, co-worker and friend. He had a kind spirit and will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence O. and Doris Baker Tomlinson. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty Tomlinson; son, Chris (Amanda) Tomlinson; grandchild, Jacob Donald Tomlinson; sister, Patsy Tomlinson; mother in law, Peggy Owen; brother and sister in laws, Denice (Doug) Curtis, Donna Bradford, Kim Harris and Brad (Raegan) Owen; several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Buddy Victory officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of Atmos Energy; Franklin Entertainment Center; Willowbrook Hospice Staff and Employees of Belvedere Commons. Memorials may be made to Willowbrook Hospice; Cure PSP Inc.@curepsp.foundation or Berea Church of Christ. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com