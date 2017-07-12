OBITUARY: Tice Lee Curll

Tice Lee Curll, age 81, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away July 10, 2017.

He was a truck driver with Crosslin Supply Lumber Company and Tennessee Valley Paving.

Preceded in death by parents, Odell Mayes and Robert Buford Curll, Sr.; son, James Curll; and daughter, Yvonne Walden.

Survived by wife, Ruth Curll; daughters, Vernnetta (Terry) Cannon, Patricia (Michael) Robinson, and Sandra Curll; son, Frederick (Mary) Curll, Sr.; grandchildren, Shelita (Anthony) Burns, Tomeka Cannon, Frederick (LaTonya) Curll, Kennette (Steve) Pelmore, Kerri Cannon, Gregory Walden, LaKeshia Haynes, Truvone Sanford, Frederick (Shatiqua) Curll, Jr., Brandi (Sherron) Nolan, Shannon Curll, Jamesha Jackson, Xavier Curll, Andrea Cathey, Sigourney Curll; devoted great granddaughter, Ryan Moore; a host of great grandchildren; brother, Charles Scruggs, son-in-law, Kenneth (Thelma) Walden; sisters-in-law, Martha Locke and Mary Etta Curll; a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at noon on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brother Nathaniel Grimes officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be former and present employees of Tennessee Valley Paving. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289.

