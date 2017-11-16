OBITUARY: Tom Leeton

Mr. Tom Leeton, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on

Nov. 14, 2017.

Mr. Leeton was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Felix Batts Leeton and Frances Caldwell Leeton. He was a 1965 graduate of Holston High School and is a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam, serving as an advisor to the South Vietnamese regular army. He attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant by the age of 19 before leaving the Army as Captain. He worked in restaurant management and the golf industry for many years before retiring as a bus driver for Williamson County Schools. “Mr. Tom” was beloved by his students, parents

and the Franklin High girls’ soccer team. A member of the Hiram Lodge No.

7, Order of the Eastern Star and Heritage Church of Christ. He was an avid

golfer, great storyteller and always had a joke to tell. He will be deeply missed

by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Nancy Stone Leeton; children, Amanda Brooke Leeton and Jamie (Susie) Ladd; siblings, Andy (Mary) Leeton, Lola (Terry) Fitzpatrick, Phil (Lori Anne) Leeton and Lori Lucas; grandchildren, Sean and Ian Ladd.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Steve Blackman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service. A Masonic service and Order of the Eastern Star ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Burial is in Williamson Memorial Gardens on Friday with friends serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Temple Hills Country Club and members of the Hiram Lodge and Eastern Star. Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com