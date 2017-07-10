OBITUARY: Tomye Mae Sherrill

Tomye Mae Sherrill age 91 of Brentwood, passed away Saturday July 8, 2017.

A native of Pelham, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Willie Mae Willis Henson. She is also preceded in death by her husband Andrew Sherrill, Jr., daughter, Renia Sherrill, and two brothers, John Riley Henson and Charles Willis Henson.

Mrs. Sherrill was a member of Winchester Methodist Church. She was a 1945 graduate of Manchester High School. She lived for many years in Cleveland, Ohio, and retired to Estill Springs before moving to Brentwood ten years ago.

Mrs. Sherrill is survived by her daughter, Linda Kacmarcik of Norman, Okla.; son, Charles Sherrill of Brentwood, Tenn.; sisters Ann Oakley of Donelson, Tenn., and Sandra DeGalleford of Roswell, Ga.; four grandchildren, Cameron (Valerie) Kacmarcik, Andrew Sherrill, Peter Sherrill, Benjamin Sherrill; and two great-grandchildren Xander and Zachary Kacmarcik. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Bettie Long and Jan Pickens, and many loving nieces, nephews and caregivers.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Manchester Funeral Home with Reverend Joe Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery with grandsons and nephews serving as pall bearers. Visitation with the Sherill family will be 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at Manchester Funeral Home.