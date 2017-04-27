OBITUARY: Vicky Lynn Feuerborn

Vicky Lynn Feuerborn, age 78 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on April 26, 2017 following complications from a stroke.

Vicky was born in Norman, Okla., the daughter of the late Edgar and Kathryn Maddon. She was raised in Norman, Okla., where she graduated from Norman High School in 1956. She married hometown boy and classmate, Tom on May 8, 1959. For 25 years, Vicky was a partner in the military career of her beloved husband. Vicky was an exemplary military officer’s wife. She looked at each new assignment as an adventure as she and Tom transferred 16 times (3 being overseas tours) in 25 years. She was a mentor to many young officers and their wives and lead with compassion, humor and her outgoing spirit. Vicky was a longtime volunteer with the Army Emergency Relief and Red Cross. Vicky loved to entertain, meet new people, travel and spend time with her family and friends. Vicky’s greatest joy was being a GranGran, not only to her beloved grandson but to all the other boys within his wide circle of friends and teammates. GranGran was always there, cheering from the sidelines.

Vicky was preceded in death by daughter, Karri Lynn Feuerborn, parents, Edgar and Kathryn Maddon and brother Edgar (Pete) Maddon, Jr. Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Col. (Ret.) Thomas L. Feuerborn, Franklin, Tenn.; daughter, Kimberly R. Dykes and son in law, Jeffrey A. Dykes, Franklin, Tenn.; grandson, Casey A. Dykes and wife Chaney L. Dykes and great grandson, Jarrett (Jett) A. Dykes, Lexington, Va.; sisters, Suzanne Bugher, Lexington, Okla., and Thiel Shrewsbury, Norman, Okla., and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in June. Details will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr., Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.

