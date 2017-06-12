OBITUARY: Virginia Barnett Branum

Virginia Barnett Branum passed away peacefully on June 9, 2017 at the age of 81.

She was born and raised in Jackson, Miss., and has lived in Brentwood since 2001.

Branum is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Zane Branum. She is survived by her four children; Patricia Redding (John), John Branum (Deena), Jean Young (Steve) and Ouida Lawrence (John); grandchildren, Olivia Branum, Luke and Chad Young and Virginia, Ava and Abby Lawrence; brother, Ross Barnett, Junior (Mary Lois) and sister, Ouida Barnett Atkins.

Virginia was a homemaker and caregiver throughout her life. A wonderful Christian who loved reading her Bible, Virginia’s greatest legacy is that all of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren love the Lord. Virginia was a friend to all and most recently was loved and cared for by the staff at Morning Pointe of Brentwood.

To celebrate her life, Rev. Aaron Bryant will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Brentwood Baptist Church in the Baskin Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by another time of visitation after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, Blooming Blessings, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.