OBITUARY: Virginia H. “Jenny” Eaton

Virginia H. “Jenny” Eaton, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord

on Aug. 7, 2017.

Born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Oscar Hughes and Mammie Myers Hughes Sullivan, she was a loving, kind and giving person. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert K. Eaton. She leaves behind a sister, Elizabeth (Arthur) Witt; nephews, Dan (Linda) Witt and Randall (Renee) Witt; great nephew and niece, Cooper Witt and Kacy (Kirk) Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017

at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to service. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the

elders and deacons at Franklin Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Church of Christ.

