OBITUARY: Wallace Edward Anderson

Wallace Edward Anderson, age 49 of Lewisburg, Tenn., passed away June 1, 2017.

Born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Wade and Georgia Mai Jennette Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sherrie Troutt Anderson; daughter, Katie Anderson; step-son, Jeremy Arvin; brothers, Robert Anderson, Billy Anderson, Ricky Anderson and Randy (Edna) Anderson; sisters, Peggy (Larry) Morgan, Emily (Bobby) Ballow and Georgia Anderson.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Sister Inez Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark McPeak and special friend, “Ms. Dorothy” Hubbell.

Memorials can be made to the Wallace Edward Anderson memorial fund. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com