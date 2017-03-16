OBITUARY: Wesley Stephen “Wes” Alexander

Wesley Stephen “Wes” Alexander, age 50 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 15, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center after sustaining injuries from an accident.

He was a graduate of Parkview High School in Little Rock, Ark., where he was a member of the football and golf team. Wes attended University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and received his BS Degree from University of Arkansas in Little Rock. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He moved to Franklin in 1997 and began his career in several businesses including Nashville Pizza Company and WestSide Wine and Spirits. Wes was extremely involved with many community initiatives including animal rescue, youth sports, Williamson County School System, Leipers Fork Community Association, Franklin Fire Fighters Association, Boys and Girls Club and many, many more. Wes will be remembered for his willingness to serve without recognition and his love for this community.

Mr. Alexander is survived by: parents, Keller and Carolyn Alexander, Little Rock, Ark.; sister, Janiece (Tim) Cramer, nieces, Alyson and Julianna Cramer all of Harrison, Ark., and the love of his life, Jennifer Russell, Franklin, Tenn.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Little Rock, Ark. Memorials may be made to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue or any animal rescue charity of your choice. Pay it forward and do something good for someone else …”the Wes way.”

