OBITUARY: William “Bill” Bradley Kincaid, Jr.

William “Bill” Bradley Kincaid, Jr. passed away on Nov. 10, 2017 following complications from a stroke.

He was born July 1, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Irma Forman and William B. Kincaid. Bill graduated from Goodlettsville High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Business at the University of Tennessee.

Bill served for three years active duty as a Corporal in the Regular Army as an enlistee in the Korean War. While there, he received three Korean War Service Medals and a United Nations Service Medal for serving in Co. 378 Engineer for active duty three years. Following his military service, Bill finished college and began his career at Aladdin Industries in Nashville as a purchasing agent. He opened his business, AAA Communication, Inc., a 2-way radio /cellular company, in the early 1960s, serving as the CEO for over 40 years. He also developed several patents in electronics. Bill was a member of the Society for Broadcast Engineers He also served in the Civil Air Patrol as Communications Director. During the 1960-70s, Bill achieved the high honors of being a Scottish Rite Mason, earning a 32-degree Mason in the Valley of Nashville, Orient of Tennessee for 51 years. His hobbies included a love of music which allowed him to compete in a barbershop quartet, “The Four Knights,” as a tenor. Additionally, Bill sang in both choirs at Tulip Grove Baptist and Brentwood Baptist Church choirs for many years. He was also instrumental in launching the video ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church. Active in each church, Bill served as a Deacon at

Tulip Grove Baptist Church and Brentwood Baptist Church and served as church treasurer at Tulip Grove Baptist Church. Following retirement, Bill loved spending time at their cabin in Monteagle fishing and enjoying having friends and family to visit with him.

Bill is survived by his wife Dawn W. Kincaid; children, William B. (Kristin) Kincaid, III, Antioch, Tennessee, Elizabeth K. (Max) Scates, Hendersonville, Tennessee, Shannon W. (Palma) Pearson, Ashland City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Andrew Scates, Braelyn Kincaid, Will Kincaid, IV, Kaylee Pearson, Garrett Gauthier and Tyler Gauthier. His siblings, James E. Kincaid, Springfield, Ohio, Alene K. Sullivan, McMinnville, Tennessee, and Barbara K. (Henri) Enfroy, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

To honor Bill’s life, Dr. Michael L. Glenn will conduct a service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 18 at Brentwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at the church.

His family would like to offer special thanks for Bill’s caregivers, Kenneth Covington and Nathan Rogers who took such loving care of Bill during the past three years.

Roses were Bill’s favorite and flowers may be sent to Brentwood Baptist church or contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville TN 37203 or the charity of choice. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377- 0775