OBITUARY: William “Bill” Thomas DePriest

William “Bill” Thomas DePriest, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 25, 2017.

He was born in Weirton, West Va., to Brown and Imabelle (Fields) DePriest. Bill greatly honored his parents and was very close to his three younger sisters, the youngest, Janet Preble, having preceded him in death December of 2015. His remaining siblings, Freda Fincher and Gail (Carl) Anderson, are well and will miss Bill deeply.

Bill is also survived by sons, Daniel (Angela) DePriest and Mark DePriest; loving friend, Anne Longhurst ; grandchildren, Leah (Eric) Elmquist, Laurel (Bjon) Pankratz, and Amber (Chris) Harrison-Pfeifer; great-grandchildren, Isabella Garner, Amelia Elmquist, Eivin Elmquist, Anika Elmquist, Silas Pankratz and Eisley Pankratz. Details of Bill’s recent journey and life story may be read at caringbridge.org by searching “Bill DePriest.”

The family conducted a private burial ceremony with Military Honors on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A video link is on the Caring Bridge page.

An open memorial is being planned for Saturday May 6, 2017, at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville (2101 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215) beginning with family visitation at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Westminster Chapel in Nashville, Sloan Kettering Cancer Research, or United Way.

