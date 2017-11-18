OBITUARY: William Carter "Charlie" Brown

William Carter “Charlie” Brown, age 85 passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2017.

He was born in 1932 to the late Louise Chester Brown and Timothy Carter Brown. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gatlin Brown; the mother of his children, Anne Gardner Brown, and his brother, Joseph Donald Brown. He is survived by daughter, Linda DePriest (Gary); son, Larry Brown (Michelle); granddaughter, Jennifer Barton (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Grace Barton and Matthew Barton; and brother, Milford Brown (Melba).

He attended Father Ryan High School and Middle Tennessee State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and upon honorable discharge worked on the Anchorage Police Force and later on the Tennessee Highway Patrol as a Lieutenant. He formed the first Traffic Safety School in Williamson County. His deep love of music spanned his entire life. Special thanks to devoted caregivers Olga Shulgan and Judy Chastain.

Visitation with the family will be from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, with a graveside service to follow at 11a.m. in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Fr. Marneni Bala officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions made to the Father Ryan High School Band Fund, 770 Norwood Dr., Nashville, TN 37212.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com