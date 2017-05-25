OBITUARY: William Edward “Bill” Sutherland

William Edward “Bill” Sutherland, age 52 of Columbia, Tenn., passed away May 24, 2017.

Mr. Sutherland was a truck driver with Civil Construction.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Glenda Sutherland of Bend, Ore.; daughter, Lynsey Sutherland of Pleasant View, Tenn.; sons, Jeremy (Emilee) Sutherland of Franklin, Tenn., Matthew Sutherland of Madison, Tenn., and Joshua Covell of Franklin, Tenn.; brother, Wade (Becky) Sutherland of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Savahnna, Bella, Camryn, Mylee, Emma, Caison, Harper and Eveonna.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tom Toner officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com