OBITUARY: William Harold Griggs

William Harold Griggs, age 75 of the Bending Chestnut community, passed away June 27, 2017.

Retired from Fox’s Sawmill after several years of service. He loved to fish and hang out at Fox’s Store.

He is preceded in death by son, Kenneth Griggs; sister, Gracie Griggs and brothers, Eugene and Glen Griggs.

Survived by: sons, Stephen (Lorie) Griggs and Troy (Lynn) Griggs; brother, Wayne (Lucille) Griggs; sisters, Betty Griggs and Maggie Griggs; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Tommy Fox officiating. Interment Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to William Harold Griggs Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com