OBITUARY: William “Mac” Mauney

Brentwood resident William “Mac” Mauney, 85, left this earth for a heavenly home Aug. 7, 2017.

He was the husband of Connie Pat Mauney and the father of Karen Voce of Brentwood, Tenn., and Mark Mauney of Vilonia, Ark. Mac had a passion for meeting the physical and spiritual needs of homeless men. He taught Sunday school to the homeless at the Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ as well as served through the efforts of the Room in the Inn organization.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Room in the Inn or the mission efforts of the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ will be appreciated. Visitation and memorial services will take place Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectfully in the Woodson Chapel Church of Christ fellowship room.