OBITUARY: William Moses “Moe” Jamison III

William Moses “Moe” Jamison III, age 61 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 13, 2017.

Mr. Jamison was a graduate of Franklin High School. He was a retired employee with City of Franklin.

Preceded in death by father, William Moses Jamison, Jr. Survived by: sons, William Michael Jamison and Joseph Clifton Jamison; mother Ethelyne Poynor “Biddy” Jamison all of Franklin, Tenn.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Moe Jamison Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com