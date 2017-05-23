OBITUARY: William Robert “Bill” Hooper, Jr.

William Robert “Bill” Hooper, Jr., age 57, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away May 23, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Robert Hooper, Sr. Survived by his mother, Peggy Hooper; daughter, Catherine Hooper and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jack Stubblefield officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Scott Shelton, Forest Durard, Joseph Kerr, Sr., Doug MacPherson, Dwayne Stubblefield, Joseph Kerr, Jr. and Earl Campbell. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com