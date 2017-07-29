OBITUARY: Wilma DePriest Thompson

Wilma DePriest Thompson, age 85 of Spring Hill, TN passed away July 28, 2017.

She was a homemaker, and member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church.

Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Fred Carlos Thompson; son, Fred Thompson, Jr.; parents, Robert Noah and Hester Bomar DePreist; six sisters and one brother. She is survived by daughters, Carol Ann (Carl) Coulson of Nolensville, Tenn., Connie Jane (Buddy) Abbott of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Lisa Marie (Richard) Burt of Spring Hill, Tenn.; brother, Larry C. (Emily) DePriest of Ashland, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Keith Sherwood officiating. Interment 2 p.m. on Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers Steven Powers, Cory Burt, Ben Blanton, Peter Coulson, Brent Holman and Ricky Simmons. Memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice. Visitation will

be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service Monday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN. 37174. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com