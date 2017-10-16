OBITUARY: Wilma “Jane” Lehew Pewitt Peay

Wilma “Jane” Lehew Pewitt Peay, age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents, A.C. and Leola Lecornu Lehew. Survived by: children, David Alton Pewitt, Rodney Lee Pewitt and Phoebe Leola (Jimmy) Davis; brother, Calvin (Marilyn) Lehew; sister, Barbara Holt; grandchildren, Mont Pewitt, Tracy McDowell, Calvin and Cody Davis; four great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; nieces, Connie Holt (Mike) Flatt and Carrie Holt (Patrick) Craddock and beloved Henry the Cat.

A joyous remembrance service of Jane’s life will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating.

Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Family requests casual/comfortable dress attire. Memorials may be made to Meals

On Wheels. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on

Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com