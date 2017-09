Odysseo extends Nashville performance run to Oct. 8

Odysseo by Cavalia — the largest touring production on earth, is described as an “awe-inspiring ode to horse and man.”



Adult tickets are priced from $49.50 to $129.50 + applicable taxes and fees. For an extra special outing, the Rendez-Vous VIP package offers the best seats in the house, full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The Rendez-Vous VIP package prices for adults range from $199.50 to $249.50 + applicable taxes and fees. Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+). Tickets are available at www.cavalia.com/nashville or by calling 1-866-999-8111