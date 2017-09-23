Odysseo extends Nashville performance run to Oct. 8

A 6th week of performances of Odysseeo by Cavalia has been added to the limited run in Nashville.

through Sunday, Oct. 8 . The newly added shows are now on sale at The cast of 65 majestic horses and 50 riders, acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and musicians will now be performing under the White Big Top near Opryland. The newly added shows are now on sale at www.cavalia.com/nashville or by calling 1-866-999-8111

Odysseo by Cavalia — the largest touring production on earth, is described as an “awe-inspiring ode to horse and man.”



Adult tickets are priced from $49.50 to $129.50 + applicable taxes and fees. For an extra special outing, the Rendez-Vous VIP package offers the best seats in the house, full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The Rendez-Vous VIP package prices for adults range from $199.50 to $249.50 + applicable taxes and fees. Special pricing and packages also available for groups, children (2-12), juniors (13-17) and seniors (65+). Tickets are available at www.cavalia.com/nashville or by calling 1-866-999-8111