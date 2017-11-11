GAME OF THE WEEK: Offensive struggles doom Brentwood against Cane Ridge

By MICHAEL CURTIS | Photos by DOUG HOSLER

Cane Ridge’s swarming defense pushed the Ravens to a 28-13 win over the Brentwood Bruins in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

Ravens senior linebacker Jahsun Bryant anchored the defense with 10 tackles, as the unit pressured Bruins quarterback Carson Shacklett on nearly every possession.

“First of all, the defense was amazing because they prepared their butts off,” Cane Ridge head coach Eddie Woods said. “The last time we played them, they gave up a lot. We were kind of out of whack. We overcompensated for the run. Hats off to their quarterback. He made us prepare. It paid off.”

On the other hand, what made Shacklett successful in Brentwood’s 41-21 win against Cane Ridge in Week 2 wasn’t effective this time around. The Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist threw for only 117 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens sacked him four times and forced him to throw two interceptions.

H-back Kaden Dreier and running back Carter McKechnie led the Bruins in rushing with 39 and 38 yards, respectively. Dreier scored a 3-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper, as well.

McKechnie led Brentwood in receiving with seven receptions for 70 yards.

Brentwood entered the contest on a six-game win streak.

“It’s a struggle,” said Crawford. “You always search for what’s something good to tell someone. We ran out of bodies. The injuries depleted us, but our kids kept fighting. Guys really battled hard and tried to compete in the game and we had to fake a punt to keep the drive alive. At this point, all I can tell my team is that I love them and you give credit to your opponent.”

The Ravens took away Brentwood’s long passing game, an asset that led to their downfall earlier this season.

“They were certainly ready to play and did a great job of coaching and playing,” Crawford said. “Hats off to Cane Ridge and their coaching staff. They did an outstanding job and they deserved to win the game.”

Brentwood allowed 13.3 points per game prior to the matchup. Cane Ridge doubled that and added two points for safety. The Ravens, riding a 10-game winning streak, earned a Class 6A quarterfinal matchup at home against Ravenwood (10-2) next week.

“We’re going to clean up the mistakes we made so we can continue to get better,” Woods stated.