Officials to discuss amending plans for land opposite Gateway Village

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Envision Franklin wants to amend the long range plan for Franklin to allow more development on the east side of Franklin Road opposite of Gateway Village.

There will be a neighborhood meeting to discuss the plans at the Franklin City Hall Boardroom on May 22 at 6 p.m. Gateway Village sits at the corner of Franklin Road and Moores Lane.

A new layout will be discussed to convert property near Gateway Village south to Country Road into more of a multifamily residence zone with apartments on both sides of the road. Traffic is currently a burden in the mornings because there is construction on one side of the road and businesses on the other.

“We’ll be discussing the traffic and laying out a plan for the intersection between Country Road and Franklin Road, and that includes the Grace Point Church property,” said Andrew Orr, principal planner for the city of Franklin. “They want to extend the commercial and higher density residential area but gateway zone it and extend it down Franklin Road further south a little bit to the Grace Point Church property. Envision Franklin recommends preserving that existing rural character in this part of Franklin Road.”

Envision Franklin was launched this past January and is organized by The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission (FMPC).

“It is a long range plan,” said Orr. “It’s guidelines for when new developers come in the area, and informs them of what they can do and build in certain parts of town. When anyone is interested in building or developing in Franklin, one of the first things we do is check Envision Franklin. It maps out the entire urban growth average.”

522, 526, 532, 536, 540, and 544 Franklin Road and 1208 and 1211 Country Roads are the properties included in the request.