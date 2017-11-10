Ogles is fourth to line up for Sargent’s Tennessee House seat

Calling for practical solutions and less divisive rhetoric, Franklin businessman Brandon Ogles on Friday announced his candidacy for Tennessee State House in the 61st District.

Rep. Charles Sargent late last month announced that, due to health reasons, he would not run again for the seat he has held for 21 years.

County Commissioners Jeff Ford and Bobby Hullet also have said they will run, as well as Rebecca Burke, a Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committeewoman.

Ogles is new to politics, but has lived in Williamson County since he was a boy.

“My family and I are excited to announce our campaign for the Tennessee State House and to represent the people of Tennessee’s 61st District,” Ogles said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “Growing up in this community, I was blessed to be surrounded by hard-working, kind people who taught

me perseverance, grit, and humility. I learned to respect my elders and be grateful for the ability to work hard. I will take this knowledge with me to the Capitol and strive to maintain these values.”

Ogles owns a commercial construction business.

“As a business owner, I know what it takes to get the job done and how to overcome obstacles that present themselves. I will use these skills in the State House as we work together. We need a Representative who will unite, not divide. People must come together with our common interest in doing what’s best for the volunteer state. That’s how I’ll represent the 61st district.”