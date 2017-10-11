Roadwork to close southbound I-65 ramp off Old Hickory Boulevard Thursday night

The southbound Old Hickory Boulevard exit from I-65 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night until 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s weekly construction report.

The exit will close to allow for milling and paving work that is part of a larger project to resurface I-65 from just south of Armory Drive to the Williamson County line, which is just south of Old Hickory.

Repaving work on this roughly six-mile stretch of the interstate has been ongoing for the past several months, mostly at night.