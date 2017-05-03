Old Liberty Park celebrates grand opening, welcomes Franklin community

By A.J. DUGGER III

Old Liberty Park had its grand opening on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the spot where a single-family home once stood.

“The Middle Tennessee flood of 2010 completely flooded this entire property,” said Travis Dumke, a graduate of Leadership Franklin. “This is a city-owned property that can’t be built on with new homes or construction. This is phase one of the new park, and it will continue to venture through the city to wrap around to the back of the property. It’s meant for the community here to be able to walk through and take advantage of the space.”

Leadership Franklin collaborated on the idea of the park.

“We came together with this concept to take property that was not utilized and could not be built on,” said Adam Hicks, a former member of the Leadership Franklin class. “We had the desire to bring something to the community that they could enjoy. So our team collectively got together and worked on the resources, planning and pricing to make this happen.”

It didn’t take long to come up with the idea to have a park in the location. “With this location being in the flood plain we had to figure out a solution, and a park was the perfect choice,” said Dumke.

Blake Shelton Landscaping provided the top soil and shrubbery. “From the design to the finished part, it took four weeks in total,” said owner, Blake Shelton. “We brought in two trucks of top soil. This was a fun project. I enjoyed working with Travis and Leadership Franklin.”

Phase 1 of the project is complete, and though the park is designed for future expansion, developers do not have a concrete completion date.

A.J. Dugger covers the City of Franklin and education for the Franklin Home Page. Contact him at aj.dugger@homepagemediagroup.com.