Olive Vitality to offer flavored oils, balsamic vinegars at first-ever open house

by REBEKAH JONES

On Friday, March 24th, Olive Vitality in Cool Springs will be hosting their first ever open house with the theme Spring Awakening.

Founder and owner, Janette Angell, has high hopes for the event and is excited to open her store’s doors to the community. She said, “We like to inspire people with food. We want them to shop and experience what we have.”

Her passion is obvious the moment you walk in the door. Each surface is covered with carefully curated flavors of olive oil and balsamic vinegars ready to be tasted.

The Spring Awakening is brand new for the store, which opened in Cool Springs last November. The store specializes in assorted flavors of olive oil and balsamic vinaigrettes. They also offer different pastas, gluten free options included. Angell hopes that this event will help to further establish their company in the community and showcase their exclusive products.

Numerous flavors of olive oils and vinaigrettes will be available to taste at the event. In addition, Olive Vitality’s next-door neighbor, King’s Bowl, will be providing food for the night. Angell described King’s Bowl as having “welcomed her with open arms.”

Angell will be hand picking each item on the menu and a King’s Bowl head chef will be preparing the hor d’oeuvres. Even more importantly, each dish will be incorporated with Olive Vitality’s oils and ingredients.

Food without drinks does not a match make. To remedy that, two specialty wines will be served along with the dishes. Moon Wine & Spirits will provide the wine.

Live entertainment will be provided. Singer and musician, Emily O’Toole along with another performer will be singing and playing guitar as you explore the store.

In regards to future plans, Angell hopes that this open house will become a seasonal event with different features and specials each time.

Her passion for people and healthy food and ingredients is driving this event and her company. “It’s nothing until you taste it,” she said of her numerous flavors of olive oil. “It’s poetry in your mouth.”

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at Olive Vitality in Cool Springs. The event is free and open to the public.

To visit the website, click here or call (615) 721-8511.