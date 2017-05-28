O’More College Partners with Maury schools for dual enrollment

BY A.J. DUGGER III

On May 18 a partnership was signed between O’More College of Design and Maury County Public Schools which will allow students from Mt. Pleasant High School to take classes and get certification to prepare for jobs in the fashion world.

“Mt. Pleasant came to us and asked if we were interested in this partnership,” said O’More College of Design Vice President Amy Shelton. “Our ideas align together. We realized this is a home-run for both of us and felt like it was a great partnership.”

O’More has a four-year bachelors degree program. The college educates students in each aspect of design beginning with basic foundation courses about drawing and fundamentals and then onto more advanced, detailed courses. Some of the early courses include “Introduction to fashion,” “Design color and fundamentals,” and “Concept development.”

“They have to have an interest in design and we take it from there,” said Shelton. “It will be a new enrollment for Mt. Pleasant. They can take it at the high school and receive college credit for it. We’re looking to hire teachers now.”

The option is open to juniors and seniors at Mt. Pleasant, which is between Columbia and Summertown.

Students at O’More are eligible to learn about all types of design including interior design, graphic design, fashion design, and merchandising. Whether they aspire to design costumes, drapes or whatever they focus on, the students are able to do it by the time they graduate. In 2018, O’More will add product design to their list of classes.

As they approach their 47th year, O’More is thankful for the support they get from Franklin. “Franklin is our home and will always be our home. We have no intention of ever leaving Franklin,” said Shelton.

O’More College of Design is located at 423 S Margin Street.