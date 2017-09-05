O’More Designer Show House goes (slightly) north of the border

O’More College of Design on Tuesday unveiled the slate of 18 interior designers who have been selected to fashion the 2017 O’More Designer Show House, which will be held in Nashville for the first time in its history.

The Show House, which provides inspiration and insight to design enthusiasts throughout the Southeast, will be held Oct. 19 through Nov. 12 at Você, a new neighborhood on Granny White Pike just north of Brentwood. In contrast to the trend in recent years to paint houses all-white, the Show House will be completely black – setting a striking and slightly rebellious air. The house also will provide solutions to the emerging desire among home buyers to live in a more intimate space, while also having ample room to spread out and entertain.

“We could not be more thrilled with the interior designers who have agreed to contribute their talent and time to this year’s Show House,” said O’More President Shari Fox. “O’More is proud to have produced some of the finest interior designers in the Southeast, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to supporting the college and its students. The Show House will showcase their work, as well as that of our amazing students, who have the opportunity to serve as apprentices to the designers as they imagine and develop their rooms.”

The team of designers is comprised of regional and nationally-acclaimed interior designers, many whom are alumni of O’More who will collectively bring a mix of new and traditional inspiration to the Show House.

Each designer will be responsible for envisioning and executing the design for one of the 17 rooms in the 4,015-square foot house – from porch to pantry to powder room. Among the house’s must-see features will be the treetop master bedroom, which is on the second floor and accessible by an elevator, creating more space downstairs for everyday living. Other enviable additions, including a scullery, coffee station, and library, point to the extensive detail incorporated in every inch of the house.

The designers will develop their rooms alongside apprentices from O’More College of Design, the award-winning four-year college in Franklin, which offers degrees in interior design, fashion design and merchandising, and graphic design. All proceeds from the event will benefit O’More.

Você, the location of the 2017 O’More Designer Show House, is built on the property of the late country music star, Eddy Arnold, who insisted that anything constructed on his land be sustainable. The new neighborhood practices “dark sky” lighting, recycles construction waste, and uses native materials.

Presenting sponsors of the Designer Show House include Land Innovations and Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services, LLC. Brad Fry of Fry Classic Construction will serve as the builder, Carson Looney of Looney, Ricks, and Kiss as the architect, and R. Dudley Smith, Jr. of CPS Land as the developer.

Celebrated Atlanta designers – Amy Morris and Robert Brown – have agreed to serve as Honorary Chairs of the event. Morris was named 2016 Residential Designer of the Year by the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center and VERANDA, and Brown is past recipient of the Southeastern Designer of the Year by VERANDA.

The full slate of designers includes:

Susan Besser, Franklin Preservation Association and Corey Morris, C. Morris Studio (“Do All” Room)

Bob Brown, Robert Brown Interior Design (Screened Porch)

Lila Frank, Lila Pryor Frank Interiors (Master Bedroom and Vestibule)

Evan Gibbs, Pfeffer Torrode Architecture (Stair Landing and Upstairs Foyer)

Joanne Haynes and Gretchen Pennell, J. Haynes Interiors (Second Floor Guest Bedroom)

Minnette Jackson, Minnette Jackson Interiors (Friends Entry and Gallery)

Kimberly Kelly, K7 Interior Design (Library)

Kate Ladd, Vernacular (Foyer)

Susan Lamb, Parkes and Lamb Interiors (First Floor Powder Room)

Chelsea Skye Mills, Sanctuary South (First Floor Guest Bedroom)

Amy Morris, Amy Morris Interiors (Family Room)

O’More Fashion students (His/Her Closets)

Kathy Sandler, Sandler Design Group (Upstairs Laundry Room, Coffee Station, Master Bath and Hall)

Jonathan Savage, Savage Interior Designs (Dining Room)

Elaina Siren and Jamaica Zralek, Red Leaf Interiors (Courtyard/Front Porch)

Randi Stovesand, Tanley Blake Interiors (Kitchen and Scullery)

“O’More’s Interior Design program is among the best in the nation and co-chair Bob Brown and I are thrilled to have been asked to participate in this year’s Show House,” said Amy Morris. “Nashville is a hotbed of design innovation. Everyone is talking about the ideas that are coming out of this city. There is no question that this year’s O’More Show House is an event people will not want to miss!”

The O’More Show House will be open to the public from Oct. 19 – Nov. 12, 2017. Show hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. The Show House will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for private groups. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.omoreshowhouse.com/.

About O’More College of Design

O’More College of Design is a four-year institution in Franklin, Tennessee, offering degrees in fashion design, fashion merchandising, graphic design and interior design. Founded by Eloise Pitts O’More in 1970, when modern American design was just emerging, O’More is rooted in the fundamentals of the field, yet ever-evolving. Members of the O’More faculty, board and alumni are embedded in the greater design industry, both locally and nationally, giving students a real-world education and extensive resources when seeking future employment. To learn more, visit www.omorecollege.edu.