May 18, 2017

O’More designs delight crowd and GiGi’s Playhouse kids

The 2017 O’More Fashion Show on May 12 featured work from alumni, faculty, and students, all connected by “The Power of Design to Transform.”
Through partnerships with local organizations, such as the partnership with GiGi’s Playhouse where junior designers designed a custom outfit for a child with Down syndrome that debuted on the runway.

O’More’s nationally ranked fashion program contributes talent to the 4th largest and fastest growing fashion industry in the United States, such as alumni JAMIE + THE JONES, ONA REX, and Owlette, all of whom will be revealed original works at the show.

GiGi’s Playhouse – Nashville is an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome. The O’More students worked with the children, ages 6 to 10, to design outfits for the kids based on their individual likes and needs.

Faculty member Kevin Crouch showcased designs at the show to demonstrate how couture techniques from years past are as important to us now, and will be into the future.

omore fashion show down
O’More senior design student Emily Breedlove’s collection titled Vienna. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
down o'more fashion show
O’More senior design student Payton James’s collection titled Pearl Rosena. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
o'more fashion show down
O’More senior design student Maiya Gines’s collection titled Castle on a Cloud. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
o'more fashion show down
Ten freshman, sophomore and junior design students innovated with cotton denim fabric provided by Olah, Inc. and Prosperity Textile. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
down o'more fashion show
O’More alumna Ashley Balding reveals the newest collection of her brand Ona Rex titled Summer 2017 Capsule Collection. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
o'more fashion show down syndrome
Kevin Crouch, O’More College of Design assistant professor of Fashion Design, presented Years Past Inspire the Future. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
fashion show down syndrome o'more
Student designer Christine Tran with Jude Downer, age 8. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY
downs o'more fashion
Students were tasked to design and construct evening gowns with fabric made from Eastman Chemical’s new Naia fiber. // HEATHER DURHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

