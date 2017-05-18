O’More designs delight crowd and GiGi’s Playhouse kids

The 2017 O’More Fashion Show on May 12 featured work from alumni, faculty, and students, all connected by “The Power of Design to Transform.”
Through partnerships with local organizations, such as the partnership with GiGi’s Playhouse where junior designers designed a custom outfit for a child with Down syndrome that debuted on the runway.
O’More’s nationally ranked fashion program contributes talent to the 4th largest and fastest growing fashion industry in the United States, such as alumni JAMIE + THE JONES, ONA REX, and Owlette, all of whom will be revealed original works at the show.
GiGi’s Playhouse – Nashville is an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome. The O’More students worked with the children, ages 6 to 10, to design outfits for the kids based on their individual likes and needs.
Faculty member Kevin Crouch showcased designs at the show to demonstrate how couture techniques from years past are as important to us now, and will be into the future.