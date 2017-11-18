O’More offers lessons and equipment for making your own greeting cards

Is your Christmas card list up to date?

Would you like to send custom greetings this year to special friends and family members?

O’More College of Design is inviting people to spread holiday cheer by creating your own unique cards in the historic O’More Letterpress Print Shop in a Creative Workshops @ O’More session taught by faculty members Tom Comer & George Hamilton.

This one-day workshop is offered on the following dates:

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9

The workshop fee of $75 includes supplies.

O’More College of Design is in Historic Downtown Franklin at 423 South Margin Street, Franklin, TN 37064.

