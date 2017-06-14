O’More partners with Preds for Bridgestone illustrations

By A.J. DUGGER III

The Nashville Predators have partnered with O’More College of Design to help decorate Bridgestone Arena.

Four pillars in the arena were illustrated and designed by Nic Malone, a 21 year-old senior at O’More.

In 2016, Malone and another student designed a vintage Zamboni that was displayed at the Bridgestone Arena’s plaza. That Zamboni is what gave him the opportunities he has now. “They asked me and another student to head up that project,” said Malone. “That’s what led to me doing the new projects, and it made working with them the second time much easier.”

The Zamboni was hand-painted, which made the task time consuming.

“We were out in the lobby in front of Bridgestone Arena painting the Zamboni for a couple of days,” said Malone with a laugh.

Malone says that The Predators wanted something truly unique for the designs on the pillars in Bridgestone, so he came up with a comic book theme.

Malone says that doing the artwork is actually the easy part.

“Everything always starts out hand-rendered, and then you go through phases of revisions. After you get to the end stages, it gets digitized in Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop. Digitizing is not the hard part, coming up with the concept is harder.”

People have marveled at the illustrations, asking Malone if he designed them directly on the pillars.

“If I had to actually paint it on the pillars, it would have been a more difficult task. But because it was digital and they blew it up, the hard part was coming up with the concept,” Malone said.

Malone is open about his plans after graduation. “I hope to find some type of design firm to build up my portfolio. I’d like to run off and do my own thing as far as a graphic design firm goes. But that’s way, way in the future.”

The artist said he had no idea he would get opportunities like this one, and says that this is one of the perks of going to school at O’More. His professors are proud of him not just for his quality of work, but for doing artwork for a team like The Nashville Predators. Doug Regen is one of those proud professors.

“As Nic’s professor, I could not be more proud of his work and his help with extending O’More’s reach in to Nashville to generate buzz about our hidden gem in Franklin.”