O’More student’s $30,000 award is USA’s largest interior design scholarship

O’MORE COLLEGE OF DESIGN

O’More College of Design announced this week that Lorraine Ensley, a rising senior studying interior design, is one of 13 students in the nation to receive the Angelo Donghia Foundation 2017 Student Scholarship Program in Interior Design.

The scholarship is worth $30,000 and is the largest interior design scholarship in the United States. It is applied to the recipient’s senior year tuition, board, maintenance and books.

The interior design project Ensley submitted for consideration for the scholarship, titled “Procession”, involves the addition of a museum, interactive gallery and lecture hall to the Abbey Leix mansion on O’More’s campus in historic Franklin. Ensley’s process was informed by the work of Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, and his focus on detail, combined with his respect for architecture. Ensley approached her submission by focusing on small pathways of singular travel- hallways so narrow, only one person can walk through at a time. This forces the user into a meditative state, allowing them to create their own experience through sensory detail.

“In my submission, the user fully experiences the scale of the existing structure and observes the reverence of the new, which I found appropriate when working with a historic site,” Ensley said. “I wanted my design to have the capacity to offer extraordinary moments to the viewer, where they are able to specifically focus on their senses.”

The project was completed in O’More’s Studio 3 Course taught by Rebecca Brewer, program chair, School of Interior Design, and Kevin Coffey, adjunct professor.

“We are very excited for Lorraine to have received such an honor as the Angelo Donghia Foundation Scholarship,” Brewer said. “Lorraine is as a testament to the high caliber of our students and of the curriculum that we offer at O’More.”

O’More is the only College in Middle Tennessee with an interior design program fully accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation (CIDA), and it is the only private school in the state with a CIDA-accredited interior design program. With industry professionals as their instructors, O’More Interior Design students develop skills needed to become accomplished designers. By focusing on perfecting different techniques and incorporating the latest design software into curriculum, the program allows Interior Design students to develop their own design philosophy.