On National Pet Day, adopt one or show yours off

April 11 is National Pet Day and we would like pet owners to share the love — and a photo — of their pet with us.

The Home Pages are creating a continuing feature to showcase shelter adoptables as well as pets in loving homes. So send us a photo of your dog, cat, fish, horse or whatever to pets@brentwoodhomepage.com.

While loving our pets is something we do every day, National Pet Day encourages us to pay special attention to pets who may not get that extra attention. Helping out orphaned pet companions will improve their health and improve their opportunities for adoption.

Sometimes their human companions aren’t well. Making sure their forever furry friends are receiving the best of care will help relieve stress and worry.

Dr. Monty McIntruff, founding veteranarian of Tennessee Equine Hospital and the new Berry Farms Animal Hospital in Franklin signed up to be the first sponsor of Home Page Pet of the Week.

“I encourage everyone to take a walk with their pet today (National Pet Day) and if you don’t have one, just know it feels good having a pet as a friend,” McInturff said.

“I encourage you to adopt a pet. They always love you.”

HOW TO OBSERVE

Take supplies to those pets in shelters. Help a friend with pets who is recovering from an illness. Adopt a pet. Use #NationalPetDay on social media.

HISTORY

Founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige in 2005 and sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network, more information on National Pet Day can be found at www.pedayusa.com.

“It’s great to live in a community that recognizes the importance of people and pets living together. The parks here are amazing and it is great to have the support of companies like Mars and Tractor Supply,” McIntruff said.

Mars Petcare is using Franklin as a test city for its “Better Cities for Pets” initiative. The animal care and chocolate based company in Cool Springs said it wanted to use its own backyard.

ADOPTABLE PETS

Dog – Eddie – Photo by Penny Adams Photography

Eddie, a Boston Terrier mix, is a total love! Not only does Eddie love to give kisses, but he also loves to play! He will play fetch with a tennis ball until you can no longer lift your arm, and he loves the sound of a squeaker. Eddie is housebroken, crate-trained and walks well on a leash. This pup has been at WCAC for over 80 days – we know his human is right around the corner!

Cat – Blue Belle – Photo by Penny Adams Photography