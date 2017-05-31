Once again, Westhaven porches become stages during Porchfest 2017

By A.J. DUGGER III

The sixth annual Westhaven PorchFest is taking place on Saturday June 17 in West Franklin at the Westhaven community.

The event is a music and art festival featuring over 50 music acts performing on 20 front porches.

Porchfest began six years ago as a small event. People would bring their lawn chairs and listen to live music while enjoying the cooking of their neighbors, but over time the event picked up a lot of publicity. Last year’s event had nearly 10,000 attendees. In addition to residents cooking food, there will also be food trucks.

The performances will begin at 3 pm. The Flat River Band performs at 7 p.m. and Guilty Pleasures will follow at 8 p.m.

One of the new options available at this year’s Porchfest is the “Family Fun Area.” Visual artists, photographers and jewelers will be selling and showcasing their work there during the event at the Westhaven Town Center.

The event will last from 3 until 10 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information on scheduling and locations, download the Westhaven 2017 mobile app by visiting www.westhaventn.com/events.