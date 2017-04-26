One full day left to vote early in 2017 municipal election

If you want to vote early in Brentwood’s 2017 municipal election, you do not have much more time to do so.

Thursday, April 27 is the last day that early voting will be available for that election.

So far this year, fewer Brentwood residents seem to be taking advantage of the ability to vote early.

As of Tuesday night, 1,891 people had voted early in the election. That represents 6 percent of Brentwood’s registered voters.

At the same point in the 2015 municipal election early voting cycle, 2,037 had cast ballots.

This week has seen the largest turnout so far this year, with 215 people on Monday and 228 people on Tuesday voting early.

In 2015, the last day of early voting attracted by far the most voters, 326, so it is possible that the same thing will happen this year and push up the early vote totals.

Overall, the 2015 early voting period saw 2,567 ballots cast, which accounted for 9 percent of registered voters. In contrast, on municipal election day itself, 1,215 people voted.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 2.

For Early Voting, the three following poll locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday:

The Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Brentwood Municipal Building – 5211 Maryland Way

Williamson County Election Commission Office – 1320 West Main Street in Franklin

Brentwood’s municipal election features four candidates running for three open seats on the City Commission.

To read more of the Brentwood Home Page’s election coverage, including candidate profiles and candidate answers to policy questions posed by the Home Page and its readers, visit our 2017 Election landing page.