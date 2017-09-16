One-night basketball skills camp is for players in grades 4 through 8

SUBMITTED

Youth basketball season is headed into full swing in Williamson County, with sign-ups and team try-outs happening during September.

Three high schoolers in Franklin are partnering with a local basketball skills coach to put on a one-evening camp that will not only help young players get their game back, but will also raise money for a good cause.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 23, the One and One Basketball Camp will take place at Bethlehem United Methodist Church (2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin). Boys from 4th through 8th grade will be able to hone their shooting and ball handling skills in preparation for the season by working with skills coach Dave Johnson as well as members of the Franklin Classical School 2016 conference champion varsity basketball team.

The theme of the One and One Basketball Camp is “Love One God. Be One Community,” in reflection of Matthew 22:37-40, which tells us the two most important commandments are to love God and to love our neighbors. This theme will be driven home by special guest speaker Steve Hagen, who has over 20 years coaching experience in Division 1 collegiate and NFL football, including stints with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Cost for the One and One Basketball Camp is $25. Registration is online at http:// oneandonebasketballcamp. eventbrite.com. The event is a student-led fundraiser created by Franklin Classical School students Sean Dick, Josh Austin and Josh Borders for The Chalmers’ Fund, which helps to provide scholarships for young people to attend area Christian schools, as well as supporting Christian outreach in the Middle East.