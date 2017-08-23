One woman’s journey from addiction to Healing Housing

Photo: From left, Jaye Waller and Pat Ralls at Brentwood United Methodist Church

By LANDON WOODROOF

No one sets out to be an addict. It is a lesson that Jaye Waller knows all too well.

A few years ago, Waller’s mother and father both died unexpectedly within a few months of each other. A bitter family battle over the estate ensued.

Then, in 2015, the unimaginable happened.

“When I just started to catch my breath from that, my son died,” Waller said. “He was 27. He, too, was a victim of addiction.”

Waller made it a year before the full force of the grief caught up with her.

“The one year anniversary of when he died, I was still in shock and denial,” she said. “It had all been too much. I had a business that I pretty much couldn’t do anymore. I couldn’t function.”

Waller had a history of addiction even before these events. Sexually abused as a child, Waller found herself caught in a cycle of substance abuse at an early age. In the face of these recent traumas, she and her addiction took flight.

“I got in my car and just took off,” she said. “Packed my stuff and just said I’m leaving. Where am I going? I don’t know. What am I going to do? I don’t know. Just going somewhere.”

She ended up in Tennessee, where she got a DUI last year. Her drinking got worse and worse. Then, this March, she confronted her problem, entering a rehab program at Samaritan Recovery Community in Nashville.

When she got out, she went to live in a halfway house, but quickly found out that she was not getting the help there that she thought she needed.

Her next stop would be a more positive one.

“Fortunately I went to an AA meeting here at [Brentwood United Methodist Church], and I was looking for somewhere else to go, and I heard about Healing Housing,” Waller said. “And I talked to and interviewed with them and moved in shortly after. And I have been there and sober and doing well ever since.”

Healing Housing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing women in recovery a safe, supportive environment in which to live and learn basic skills to help them graduate to stable, sober lives. It is affiliated with BUMC, where many of its leadership team are members.

The organization was started after several years of study and research into addiction and recovery by its founders. It currently operates two houses, with sixteen beds between them, two of which are occupied by the house managers. The homes opened in April and all beds are already accounted for.

Waller has found something at Healing Housing she has not found anywhere else. But to grasp what that is exactly, it is important to understand what is missing from so many addicts’ lives.

Waller said that she and most of the other alcoholics she has known over the past twenty years grew up in unstructured, dysfunctional families. As a result, they lack many life skills essential to navigating society. Those include everything from interpersonal skills to financial ones.

“What they do here, they teach us about conflict resolution,” Waller said. “How to actually have a confrontation and disagree. We didn’t learn these kind of things growing up. A lot of us grew up in an alcoholic home” where the message was “don’t be heard, don’t even be seen, get out of my way…it’s foundational.”

Especially when combined with trauma or abuse, this pattern of neglect and lack of a solid foundation can result in a loss of self-esteem that makes it difficult for addicts to seek help.

“It’s crazy, but it’s one of the hardest things for a recovering alcoholic to do or an addict is to ask for help because we’re so used to not getting it that we’re afraid to put ourselves in that position to be vulnerable and be let down again,” Waller said.

Healing Housing’s volunteer coordinator, Pat Ralls, said that teaching life skills was a fundamental part of the program.

“By offering life skills classes…we really try to look at the whole person and what their needs are now and what they will be,” Ralls said. “Our basic desire is to restore purposeful living, so however we might do that is what we will try.”

Residents with Healing Housing have regular weekly meetings they are expected to attend, both with counselors and with outside recovery groups like Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Eight days a week we have something to do so it keeps us pretty busy,” Waller said.

The program is not free. Waller and the other women in the two houses pay $125 a week in rent. Of that total, $50 goes to house expenses while $75 goes into each woman’s personal savings account. Waller said that many of the women there have never had a checking account before.

Waller works a regular job, doing custom painting and staining. The amount of self-sufficiency the program calls for has been fundamental to its success in Waller’s life.

“It’s just different being loved back to life in a way,” she said. “Nobody’s doing anything for us. We’re not getting hand outs. They’re giving us a hand up. They’re giving us an opportunity. By the time we reach a place where we’re walking through that door we don’t have anything left.”

Some of the team behind Healing Housing are in recovery themselves, and Ralls said that this idea of self-empowerment was considered crucial from the beginning.

“I remember one lady just being adamant that we not think we’re gonna solve everybody’s problems,” she said. “The way that she got herself healthy was to have to do things for herself…We’re giving them the tools to live independently, but we’re supporting them in that effort as best we can.”

Waller said there is a stark difference between the house she lives in now and the halfway house she lived in several months ago. Healing Housing really feels like home.

“There’s something about that house,” she said. “It’s like walking into hot apple pie. You just feel it.”

Part of that is undoubtedly due to the close relationships Waller has formed with her co-residents, many of whom have dealt with some of the same issues in their lives as Waller has in hers.

“There’s so much good camaraderie, and it’s pretty amazing to have that many women really on each others’ side,” she said. “We really, really, really want the best for each other and to help each other learn healthy boundaries.”

While Healing Housing is a faith-based organization, there are no religious requirements for women living in the houses.

“We do want for them, for all of us, to experience the love and the peace of Christ,” Ralls said. “If that’s what they recognize it as that’s ok, if that’s not what they recognize it as that’s ok.”

Waller said that she could definitely tell a higher power was at work in the organization.

“I would just say you can tell the hand of God had everything to do with this place because it is amazing,” she said.

Waller hopes that her story can help correct some of the misconceptions that people have around addiction.

“It’s such a tricky disease,” she said. “I think because of the shame attached to it a lot of the people have a harder time admitting it even to themselves. And I think, too, that people really have the image of the bum under the bridge, and I think that if anybody saw any one of us in that house anywhere they would never in a million years think that any of us” were addicts.

Addicts blend into society, because addiction does not respect any societal boundaries.

“If you want to know what an alcoholic looks like or an addict looks like, look at any 10 people and at least one of them is going to be one,” Waller said. “In your schools, anywhere.”

Another misconception has to do with the idea of will. Waller said that addicts gradually lose their freedom of choice as they drift farther into their disease. In her experience, shaming or berating a person for their addiction is not as effective as what Waller calls “loving them back into life.”

“We are so self-condemning and coming from a place of such shame and most of us have been told, You’re the scum of the earth, you’ll never amount to anything,” she said. “And I think some well meaning people [who say] oh can’t you just quit…the reality is we just really need to be lifted up and not kicked back down because we’re kicking ourselves in the butts every day.”

Ralls takes special issue with the notion that addicts are lazy people who would rather just wallow in alcohol or drugs than get their lives together.

“Someone in recovery is the most unlazy person I’ve ever met,” she said. “I mean it takes a fight every second, every minute to stay sober. And when people do it like Jaye has been able to do it, it is such a point of strength.”

Ralls sees something special in Waller. She marvels at the positive change Waller has been able to make in her own life as well as the lives of others at Healing Housing.

“She’s become a real example to a number of other people there,” Ralls said. “Jaye’s a natural leader and she didn’t set out to do that I don’t think, but she’s really well respected and looked up to by the other people there and for good reason.”

Waller sees her struggle as one of trying to recapture the person she could have been before abuse stole her childhood away and addiction led her adult life astray. She feels like she is getting there at Healing Housing.

“What Healing Housing has done for the first time for me is just putting a solid foundation under my feet so when I walk out of there I’m going to walk out being able to continue to build on and build those walls on that foundation and actually continue and not walk out and go, Oh my god what now?” Waller said.

Healing Housing residents are required to stay at the house for at least six months. Ralls said she and others were trying to figure out a way to keep women who go through the houses connected after they leave.

Of course, those houses are available for residents only through private funding.

“We are always raising money,” Ralls said. A golf tournament on Oct. 16 at Brentwood Country Club will be a prime time for people to get involved.

By that time, Waller will have been in the program for close to six months. She is not exactly sure what she wants to do next, but for now she is just enjoying sobriety.

“It’s very humbling,” she said. “To rise above, to feel like I’m rising above, finally getting in to the mainstream of life again and yet feeling more humble with every step I take. It’s such a paradox. It’s so hard to explain.”