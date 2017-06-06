Online bidding opens for Three Blind Vines silent auction

Online bidding is open for the Three Blind Vines silent auction, with proceeds going to continued renovation and restoration work on the Heritage Foundation’s headquarters building, best known as the “old, old jail,” or the Big House for Historic Preservation.

Bid anywhere, anytime (through Saturday evening) on an impressive selection of items that range in value. If you are outbid, don’t worry: keep checking back as more items will be added. The auction includes everything from jewelry and golfing to horse back riding lessons. Visit a favorite local restaurant or downtown Franklin merchant or purchase a beautiful piece of art for yourself or as a gift.

Three Blind Vines is the signature annual fundraiser for The Next Generation Heritage Foundation. Attendees form teams and bring bottles of wine, which are set out available to guests for blind tasting and scoring. The team that brought the top-rated wine is given a grand prize of, what else, wine.

There is food from local restaurants and 1980s-themed entertainment.

Tickets are $40 in advance ($50 at the door) and teams of up to 3 people are to bring 3 bottles of wine: one Malbec, one Pinot Grigio, and one duplicate. Admission includes entertainment, food, and all the wine you can drink (responsibly).

Three Blind Vines runs 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road.

For more information call Linda Childs at 615-591-8500, ext. 116.