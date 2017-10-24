Home
Only one week left to visit Miller’s Thrillers

VIDEO: Miller’s Thrillers zombie paintball hayride

The tenth annual Miller’s Thrillers only has three days of operation left this season.

The seasonal attraction sponsored by David Miller Realtor offers a haunted woods adventure and a zombie paintball hayride.

Both attractions are open Friday and Saturday through the end of the month and the hayride is open Halloween.

Times are as follow:

October 27: 7-11 p.m.
October 28: 6-11 p.m.
October 31: 7-10 p.m.

The event is open to all community members 5 years or older, but the woods are only open for people 10 and older. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For tickets and discount information, click here.

Sarah Grace Taylor is the associate editor of the Spring Hill Home Page. She covers Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station and Williamson County Schools. Contact her at sarahgrace.taylor@homepagemediageoup.com or @_sgtaylor

