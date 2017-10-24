Only one week left to visit Miller’s Thrillers

VIDEO: Miller’s Thrillers zombie paintball hayride

The tenth annual Miller’s Thrillers only has three days of operation left this season.

The seasonal attraction sponsored by David Miller Realtor offers a haunted woods adventure and a zombie paintball hayride.

Both attractions are open Friday and Saturday through the end of the month and the hayride is open Halloween.

Times are as follow:

October 27: 7-11 p.m.

October 28: 6-11 p.m.

October 31: 7-10 p.m.

The event is open to all community members 5 years or older, but the woods are only open for people 10 and older. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

