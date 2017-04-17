Open zoning applications allow rezoned families change schools early

By ASHLEY COKER

Williamson County families who think they may be affected by rezoning will be allowed to apply for open zoning beginning Tuesday morning.

William County School Board approved the proposal 12-0 Monday night. Now, families who want the chance to change schools for the 2017-18 school year instead of waiting until rezoning takes effect in 2018-19 can apply.

Open zoning applications will be available on the Williamson County Schools website early Tuesday morning. Families who may be rezoned will need to follow the same steps to complete their applications those who are unaffected. However, their applications will be dated and time-stamped, then placed on hold until a rezoning plan is approved.

The board hopes to approve a rezoning plan at their May 15 meeting. Then, affected families who submitted applications will have their requests granted on a first come, first served basis. This process will continue until each individual school reaches 110 percent capacity, according to Deputy Director of Schools Jason Golden.

For families who would like to wait to see if they have been rezoned before applying, the deadline for application submission has been moved from May 15 to June 5 at 4 p.m.

Chairman Gary Anderson said that Monday was the first time in the course of his career that no one signed up to make a public statement before the school board meeting. Sixth district representative Jay Galbreath attributed this to the board’s vigor in addressing the public’s requests and concerns so far.

“[The board] has bent over backward to make sure the hard choices they have had to make have the smallest effect possible, ” eighth district representative Candy Emerson said.

The board also approved a community meeting to address the public’s questions on Plan B and Plan B1. Specifically, on how they will affect Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High School if passed in May. The meeting will be at Brentwood Middle School on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.