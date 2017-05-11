City of Brentwood unveils next year’s budget

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood officials combed through the details of its $71.9 million budget, the blueprint for the city’s spending and revenues in the coming fiscal year, at a meeting Thursday.

The new fiscal year starts July 1. The budget is broken down into several sections devoted to different funds, the largest being the general fund, which pays for most city services and departments. A pay raise for employees was a big focus of the budget.

The FY 2018 draft operating budget must undergo several stages of review before it can be formally adopted by the city. The document is scheduled to be considered on first reading by the City Commission at its Monday, May 22 meeting.

The first of three public hearings for the budget will also take place that night. A second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 13. The final reading and final public hearing of the budget will be on Monday, June 26, just days before the start of FY 2018.

The general fund is budgeted to take in $37.3 million in revenue in FY 2018, about $1.17 million more than FY 2017. That revenue comes from sources like the local sales tax, real and personal property taxes and state shared sales taxes, among others.

That revenue number is purposefully conservative in keeping with the city’s budgeting philosophy. The projected revenues in the FY 2018 budget, for instance, are several million dollars less than the actual sums collected in 2017.

“We significantly under-budget expected revenues,” City Manager Kirk Bednar explained. “It’s that gap between what we budget and what we really bring in, other than bonds, that is our sole funding source for capital matters.”

Indeed, in FY 2017, around $5.4 million in excess general fund revenues was scheduled for transfer to the capital projects fund. There, the money can be put to use on road projects and facility needs.

As far as expenditures are concerned, the FY 2018 budget also differs only slightly from FY 2017. This budget calls for $37.27 million in spending, about $1.16 million more than in the previous budget.

The biggest increase has to do with the area of city personnel. Overall, personnel costs account for 61.8 percent of general fund spending, Bednar said.

The city recently undertook a comprehensive study to compare compensation for Brentwood city employees with the compensation of employees who work for other cities in Tennessee, such as Franklin, Nashville and Murfreesboro. The study also made some comparisons to private sector jobs in the area.

The goal was for Brentwood’s compensation packages to be in the 75th percentile range for pay.

“We decided we didn’t just want to be average with these folks, we wanted to be above average,” Human Resources Director Mike Worsham said.

Based on the results of that study, the city decided to adjust its employee pay ranges up 8.7 percent. Additionally, the city will give all eligible employees a 4 percent merit-based pay raise.

As part of this process the city is also splitting entry level public safety officials into two pay grades, recruits who still need things like certification and academy training and those who come with a bit more experience and require less time before they get on the job.

“This should put us in a much more competitive position recruiting safety officers,” Worsham said.

The total cost of these changes is marked as $771,000 in the budget.

Some of the most eye-catching items in the budget are in the capital projects fund. That fund consists of projects included on the city’s six-year Capital Improvements Program plan. The CIP is drawn up each year by the city as a way for commissioners and staff to prioritize certain expenditures related to “transportation, utilities, parks and recreation, general facilities and equipment, technology, and storm drainage.”

The details of the CIP were worked out at a meeting in April, but all of the projects budgeted for the first year of the CIP are included in the capital projects fund.

These include $8,705,000 worth of transportation projects such as:

Sunset/Ragsdale Intersection – $5,220,000 – This project calls for redesigning the intersection of Sunset and Ragsdale roads. The intersection is set to be moved east about 800 feet, and stretches of both roads will also be widened and realigned.

Franklin Road – $860,000 – TDOT is handling utility relocation and construction costs for the long-awaited widening of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to Moore’s Lane. The city, however, has to pay for engineering design and right of way acquisition. This cost is for the right of way acquisition.

During the portion of the work session devoted to the legal department, City Attorney Roger Horner said the city has about 10 pending condemnation lawsuits pending related to this road widening. Horner said an additional five had already been settled.

“It’s a rare event that we actually have to go to trial,” he said.

Public Works Director Jeff Donegan said he hoped construction would be underway by this fall.

Split Log Road – $740,000 – This money is budgeted for improvements at the intersection of Split Log and Ragsdale roads in advance to the planned opening of the new elementary school nearby in the fall of 2018.

Crockett Road – $565,000 – A traffic roundabout is planned for the intersection of Crockett Road and Raintree Parkway/Green Hill Boulevard. This project is scheduled to begin this summer.

There are numerous other capital projects fund budget items that do not have to do with transportation. A couple of those are:

Marcella Vivrette Smith Park – $770,000 – These funds are budgeted for the completion of the Phase II development of Smith Park, which includes the construction of a picnic shelter, new restrooms and a multi-purpose field. Pavers will also be added to the back of Ravenswood Mansion to keep down re-sodding costs.

New Police Headquarters Study – $200,000 – Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes made his case for a new police headquarters to be located on city-owned property on Heritage Way at the year’s initial budget planning session back in January.

The FY 2018 budget includes $200,000 for what Bednar called an “expanded needs assessment and preliminary look at the feasibility of” this new headquarters. This study will include geotechnical work and preliminary schematics.

Hughes briefly restated why he thinks the new headquarters is so important, touching on the complications and safety concerns involved in operating out of the crowded City Hall on Maryland Way.

“It just makes for limited functionality and hinders our efficiency,” he said of the department’s current location.

Not only that, but Hughes also spoke how being more centrally located, closer to more major thoroughfares, would positively affect the department’s ability to quickly respond to calls or other urgent situations.

Going back to the rest of the budget, here are a few other items to highlight from various departments:

Fire & Rescue Department – Chief Brian Goss described this year’s budget as “fairly unremarkable” in terms of it lacking any huge shifts from last year’s.

The budget does include a couple of items designed to improve the department’s life-saving abilities. For starters, it calls for $19,000 more in supplemental pay for EMTs.

“Our goal is to supply advanced life support,” Goss said, explaining that this increase in pay will bring compensation more in line with what EMTs receive in Franklin and Nashville. He said the city’s engines can now provide comparable care to an ambulance.

The budget also calls for $37,500 for five new defibrillators, which Goss said were needed since the ones currently owned by the department are fifteen years old.

“We’re moving defibrillators back and forth between vehicles” now, Goss said.

As evidence of the growing effectiveness of the department’s life-saving mission, Goss said Fire & Rescue has documented 41 lives saved since 2006. In the previous 20 years, he said, the department had nine saved lives.

Planning & Codes Department – Planning & Codes Director Jeff Dobson said the department was going to conduct another special census in the coming Fiscal Year.

A city has the right to conduct four within a 10-year period and Brentwood’s last one was in 2015.

The censuses are a tool to increase state-shared sales tax revenues, since those revenues are allotted based on population size.

Engineering Department – The department is going to be working on a plan to make Brentwood more compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This past year TDOT made a real strong push to make sure all municipalities comply with this,” Engineering Director Mike Harris said.

If municipalities with 50 or more employees do not work to become more compliant with the ADA they risk losing federal dollars.

Handicap parking spaces, curb ramps and many other related features will be studied by city staff. The goal is not to make the city totally compliant within the next year, but to devise a plan to become more compliant.

“We have to put together an ADA transition plan that basically lists all of our deficiencies and has a plan in place over time to correct those,” Harris said.

Library – $200,000 will be paid from facilities maintenance fund in FY 2018 for a new roof at the library.

Water Services Department – An ongoing Water Capacity Improvement Project is underway that will increase supply to various parts of town. Upcoming projects include:

– Upsizing a 12-inch water line along Franklin Road, between Murray Lane and Concord Road

– Changing an 8-inch line along Wikle Road over to Mallory Park to a 12-inch line

Some interesting items discussed in the meeting came up as budget amendments. These include unforeseen, one-time expenses that have arisen in recent months.

These include:

Adequate Facilities Tax Fund – The $2 million gift that the city recently decided to give to Williamson County Schools to help finance the expansion projects at Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High.

Wildfire efforts – One amendment item provides $33,680 to city of Brentwood Fire and Rescue firefighters for expenses and overtime pay when they went to help battle wildfires in East Tennessee last fall. This funding is covered by a grant from FEMA.

Storm cleanup – $60,000 has been allotted to cover costs from the strong storms that moved through the area on March 1.

Finally, the budget includes certain items that the city simply donated to local organizations and institutions. These include the following:

The city has budgeted $225,000 for its annual gift to Brentwood’s public schools. This comes out to $10,000 for each elementary school, $15,000 for each middle school and $60,000 for each high school.

The city has also voluntarily budgeted $10,000 for Brentwood Blaze Youth Football, $20,000 for the Brentwood Ball Club, $12,000 for the Brentwood YMCA and $45,000 for the FiftyForward Martin Center.

Rounding out this portion of the budget is $10,000 for economic development and business support and $1,000 for the Leadership Brentwood Program at Williamson, Inc.