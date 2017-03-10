OPINION: The value of planting 100,000 trees

By JOHN MCFADDEN

Tennessee is fresh on the heels of the largest volunteer-community-tree- planting event in our state’s history, and I am proud to announce the results of this undertaking.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Tennessee Environmental Council orchestrated “100K Tree Day,” during which we give away 100,000 Red Oak, Tulip Poplar, Virginia Pine, American Plum and Redbud seedlings. They were planted by 20,000 volunteer across all 95 Tennessee counties. Some 130 distribution locations across Tennessee were also run by volunteers.

Participants picked up and planted the seedlings in their yards, farms, public spaces and State Parks. I continue to be amazed and inspired by the enthusiastic participation from all corners of our state.

The purpose of this event was to strengthen our communities and our environment. We live in the most biologically diverse inland state in America, and our tree canopy and forests are key to healthy ecosystems and a healthy economy.

We pulled this off thanks to the support and involvement of donors, volunteers, and key partners, including Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, State Parks, Department of Agriculture/Division of Forestry, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, UT Ag. Extension, Rural Electric Cooperatives, and dozens of organizations.

We offered 100,000 seedlings at no cost to participants, and they were planted 100% by Tennessee volunteers!

Can free seedlings planted by volunteers carry economic value? In fact, yes.

The economic value to Tennessee, both immediate and long term, is immense. Some of these values* include the following.

Consumer value: At an average estimated retail value of $10 per tree, the direct economic value to participants is approximately $1 million (prices from At an average estimated retail value of $10 per tree, the direct economic value to participants is approximately $1 million (prices from www.shop.arborday.org ).

Clean air value: $4.65 billion in air pollution control over 50 years ($62,000 per tree x 75K trees – source: $4.65 billion in air pollution control over 50 years ($62,000 per tree x 75K trees – source: www.urbanforestrynetwork.org/ benefits ).

Clean water value: 3.75 billion gallons of rainfall intercepted in the tree canopy over 50 years, reducing stormwater runoff and downstream flooding (1,000 gallons/year per tree x 75K trees – source: Center for Urban Forest Research, USDA; 3.75 billion gallons of rainfall intercepted in the tree canopy over 50 years, reducing stormwater runoff and downstream flooding (1,000 gallons/year per tree x 75K trees – source: Center for Urban Forest Research, USDA; cufr.ucdavis.edu ). The value to reducing stormwater and downstream flooding is significant. According to TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau, “Just 100 trees can capture nearly 140,000 gallons of rainwater annually, limit storm water runoff and add critical water resources to our reservoirs.”

Volunteer value: The estimated labor value of 20,000 volunteers contributing 2 hours each is $922,800 in service to our communities (20,000 x $23.07/hour x 2 hours — source: The estimated labor value of 20,000 volunteers contributing 2 hours each is $922,800 in service to our communities (20,000 x $23.07/hour x 2 hours — source: www.volunteeringamerica.gov ).

Cooling value: “The net cooling effect of a young, healthy tree is equivalent to ten room-size air conditioners operating 20 hours a day,” according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Climate value: 64,875 tons of sequestered carbon dioxide over 50 years (13 lbs. CO2 per year per tree for first 10 years, 40 lbs. per year for subsequent 40 years x 75K trees – source: 64,875 tons of sequestered carbon dioxide over 50 years (13 lbs. CO2 per year per tree for first 10 years, 40 lbs. per year for subsequent 40 years x 75K trees – source: www.urbanforestrynetwork.org/ benefits ).

Shade value: When these trees reach maturity, they will provide between 300 and 700 acres (or more) of canopy (estimated at 200 ft2 to 400 ft2 per tree x 75K trees).

Community value: 50 to 200 years of economic and environmental benefits to communities as trees mature.

“100K Tree Day” succeeded because many individuals, organizations, and agencies took part in it. It was truly a statewide community effort, and I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who participated! Imagine these 100,000 seedlings growing for decades, reaching maturity, providing shade, fruit, beauty, and a host of community values. These trees will provide benefits to our communities, to our children, and our grandchildren – for generations to come. All of this, from volunteers spending a couple of hours on a Saturday morning, planting trees.

And, we’ll do it again next year! Mark your calendars and join us for the next “100K Tree Day,” taking place on Feb. 24, 2018 . Registration for free seedlings will begin this Fall.

* Values assume a 75% survival rate of 100,000 seedlings over the next 50 years. Actual results vary depending upon survival rates, local conditions, size of trees, total lifespan and other factors.

John McFadden PhD ( john@tectn.org ) has been CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council since 2006.