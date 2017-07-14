Over 60 Tennessee counties awarded community development grants

By ASHLEY COKER

Over 60 Tennessee counties now have more money to work with when it comes to public health and education.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has awarded 63 counties with ThreeStar Competitive Grants.

The grants will be used for local programs addressing economic and workforce development, public safety, health and education.

To be eligible for these grants, communities must meet all ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in key community areas, including jobs and economic development; fiscal strength and efficient government; public safety; health; education and workforce development.

“I want to congratulate these 63 communities on being awarded ThreeStar Competitive Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a media release. “I am excited to see these communities thrive with the assistance of these grants. The projects that each awarded county will be working on are innovative and show that these Tennessee counties are committed to improving as a community, which, in turn, will make our state succeed as a whole.”

TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program.

The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applicants.

The grants have been awarded to the following counties:

$5,000 grants

Anderson County

Cheatham County

Crockett County

Cumberland County

Fayette County

Giles County

Grainger County

Hawkins County

Lincoln County

Marshall County

Maury County

Moore County

Roane Alliance

Rutherford County

Sequatchie County

Smith County

Stewart County

Sullivan County

Sumner County

Tipton County

Warren County

Washington County

Williamson County

$15,000 grants

Chester County

Clay County

DeKalb County

Greene County

Hamblen County

Hardin County

Henderson County

Macon County

Marion County

Meigs County

Monroe County

Pickett County

Polk County

Weakley County

$25,000 grants

Benton County

Bledsoe County

Campbell County

Carroll County

Carter County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Decatur County

Grundy County

Hancock County

Hardeman County

Houston County

Jackson County

Johnson County

Lake County

Lewis County

McNairy County

Morgan County

Overton County

Perry County

Scott County

Unicoi County

Union County

Van Buren County

Wayne County

White County

For more information on the ThreeStar program go to TN.gov/ECD/ThreeStar.