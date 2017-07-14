Over 60 Tennessee counties awarded community development grants

By ASHLEY COKER
Over 60 Tennessee counties now have more money to work with when it comes to public health and education.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has awarded 63 counties with ThreeStar Competitive Grants.
The grants will be used for local programs addressing economic and workforce development, public safety, health and education.
To be eligible for these grants, communities must meet all ThreeStar program requirements. ThreeStar focuses on best practices in key community areas, including jobs and economic development; fiscal strength and efficient government; public safety; health; education and workforce development.
“I want to congratulate these 63 communities on being awarded ThreeStar Competitive Grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a media release. “I am excited to see these communities thrive with the assistance of these grants. The projects that each awarded county will be working on are innovative and show that these Tennessee counties are committed to improving as a community, which, in turn, will make our state succeed as a whole.”
TNECD has awarded $975,000 to Tennessee communities through this round of the ThreeStar Competitive Enhancement Grant program.
The 63 counties selected were chosen out of 75 applicants.
The grants have been awarded to the following counties:
$5,000 grants
- Anderson County
- Cheatham County
- Crockett County
- Cumberland County
- Fayette County
- Giles County
- Grainger County
- Hawkins County
- Lincoln County
- Marshall County
- Maury County
- Moore County
- Roane Alliance
- Rutherford County
- Sequatchie County
- Smith County
- Stewart County
- Sullivan County
- Sumner County
- Tipton County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Williamson County
$15,000 grants
- Chester County
- Clay County
- DeKalb County
- Greene County
- Hamblen County
- Hardin County
- Henderson County
- Macon County
- Marion County
- Meigs County
- Monroe County
- Pickett County
- Polk County
- Weakley County
$25,000 grants
- Benton County
- Bledsoe County
- Campbell County
- Carroll County
- Carter County
- Claiborne County
- Cocke County
- Decatur County
- Grundy County
- Hancock County
- Hardeman County
- Houston County
- Jackson County
- Johnson County
- Lake County
- Lewis County
- McNairy County
- Morgan County
- Overton County
- Perry County
- Scott County
- Unicoi County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Wayne County
- White County
For more information on the ThreeStar program go to TN.gov/ECD/ThreeStar.
