Brentwood sees lots of rainfall Tuesday morning, not near 2010 levels

By LANDON WOODROOF

Many Brentwood residents woke up to scenes of submerged fields and overflowing creeks Tuesday morning. Some of those scenes conjured up memories of the historic flood of 2010.

While the rain last night and into this morning was the most Williamson County has seen all year, it is still nowhere close to totals from the 2010 flood.

“Rainfall is tough to really categorize because of course everybody is going to get a different amount, but on average it looks like most people in Brentwood itself got between four and five inches of rain” during the recent storm, National Weather Service Meteorologist Justyn Jackson said. “A little bit higher in the northern part of Brentwood and a little lower in the southern part.”

While those totals are significant, especially for this time of year, they are not really comparable to the totals that the area saw in early May 2010. Rainfall during the flood totaled between 10 and 20 inches across Williamson County, Jackson said.

“A lot of people do want to compare to 2010 when it rains a whole lot, but I think a lot of people have short memories as well and don’t realize really how much rain fell in 2010,” Jackson said. “That was a very, very, very rare event.”

While the rainfall totals do not match 2010, they are the most that Williamson County has experienced in 2017, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Reagan said.

They are not the highest totals that the greater Nashville area has experienced this year, though. Reagan said that the remnants of Hurricane Harvey dropped up to eight or nine inches of rain on parts of Davidson, Robertson and Sumner counties.

The appearance of this much rain at this time of year, though, can make it easier for complications to occur.

“If you have three inches of rain in July versus three inches once you get into November, December or January when you don’t have as much vegetation, you have more runoff because the vegetation isn’t here to soak up a lot of it,” Reagan said.