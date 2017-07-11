Overton grad Mookie Betts to appear in second straight MLB All-Star Game

Pictured: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Mookie Betts (Photo courtesy of ESPN.com)

By CHIP CIRILLO

Boston right fielder Mookie Betts, a former Overton star, will appear in the MLB All-Star Game for the second straight season in Miami on Tuesday night.

He will replace Mike Trout in the starting lineup after finishing second behind the Los Angeles Angels outfielder in the 2016 American League MVP balloting.

Trout will miss the game to rehab his injured left thumb.

Betts, who made the team as a reserve, had the most votes among non-starters in the outfield.

“Arguably, he might be the best defensive right fielder in the game, not just the American League, and he’s shown not only to be a consistent player, but he gets on these hot streaks where seemingly there’s a lot of damage to the swing,” Red Sox manager John Farrell told the Boston Herald.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Houston’s George Springer will join him in the outfield.

Betts set a Major League-record for leadoff hitters with eight RBIs in a win over Toronto on July 2.

He’s hitting .272 with team-highs of 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. Betts is tied for the league-lead in doubles (29) with Washington’s Daniel Murphy and has also stolen 15 bases.

Boston (50-39) leads the Eastern Division by 3-1/2 games over the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay.