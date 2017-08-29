Overturned garbage truck trashes morning commute

Photo via TDOT SmartWay

An overturned garbage truck about four miles north of Old Hickory Boulevard snarled traffic on I-65 and all alternate routes and contributed to accidents for more than three hours on Tuesday morning.

A snowplow was called in to clear the spilled garbage from the highway, blocking all lanes.

Heavy traffic extended into Franklin, including Hillsboro Road, Mack Hatcher, Franklin Road, Murfreesboro Road and Cool Springs boulevard.

“As commuters sought alternate routes, secondary roads experienced a good deal of congestion,” Franklin Police spokesman Lt. Charles Warner said.

But the worst of it was in Brentwood, where bumper to bumper traffic affected Moores Lane, Holly Tree Gap, Murray Lane, Granny White Pike, Maryland Way and Church Street, Wilson Pike, Concord Road, Crockett Road, Edmondson Pike and others.

Many of the roads still carried school buses.

“We experienced the same congestion and delays as all of the other drivers and passengers on the roads this morning,” County Schools spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said, adding that information on the numbers of students late due to the mess was not yet reported.

After I-65 reopened, residual traffic affected the alternate roadways for another hour.

In all, there were seven accidents in or near Brentwood during the morning commute, according to information provided by Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Walsh. In addition to the overturned garbage truck, there were two accidents on I-65 in Brentwood, accidents on Wilson Pike and Edmondson Pike, an accident on Moores Lane and a fatal accident on Bluff Road.

“It was a very busy morning in the area with heavy traffic on all of main arteries and most of the side streets,” Walsh wrote in an email. “Fortunately everything has returned to normal this afternoon.”