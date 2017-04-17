Owl’s Hill Earth Day celebration includes tastings from “sustainable” vineyard operations

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary will celebrate Earth Day 2017 on April 22 with “Sustainable Tastes,” a wine tasting event featuring four vintners who have committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship in regards to their grape cultivation and winemaking practices.

The tasting, with food pairings, will be held in the open air pavilion at the preserve, located at 545 Beech Creek Road, just south of Murray Lane and east of Hillsboro Road.

Leading the 5 to 7 p.m. event are food author Barbara Nowak and wine expert Ed Fryer.

Nowak is one-half of the Saucy Sisters, real sisters who are also food and wine writers, public speakers and radio personalities. Their most recent wine book is The Saucy Sisters Guide to Wine – What Every Girl Should Know Before She Unscrews. A new book, Drinking Under Pressure, a guide to sparkling wines, will be published in late 2017.

Fryer, owner of Village Wine & Spirits in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village, has been in the retail wine and spirits business since 1985. He is known for procuring highly sought-after, high-end, collectible wines for many of Nashville’s wine collectors but loves and prefers finding elusive and superb wines from family-owned artisan winemakers. In addition to his wine and spirits expertise, Fryer regularly shares his knowledge of classic rock on Hippie Radio 94.5-FM.

“If folks are thinking this is going to be a stuffy evening, think again. I’ve yet to have a conversation with Barbara and Ed that doesn’t end in laughter,” Development Director Mary Catherine Mousourakis said.

“The monies we raise at Sustainable Tastes will go to support Owl’s Hill’s day-to- day operations. We don’t receive taxpayer funding, so it’s through these special events, program fees and private support from individuals, foundations and corporations that make all of our programming possible.”

Owl’s Hill is a non-profit nature sanctuary that encompasses 160 acres of land in northern Williamson County between Brentwood and the Grassland community.

Tickets are $35 each (21-and- older only) and may be purchased online at owlshill.org. All attendees will receive a 12% discount on any wine purchased at the event. Purchases can be picked up at Village Wines or delivered to you.

Also coming up, Jackalope Brewing Company and Owl’s Hill will join forces May 20 for Beer Quest. Hikers will receive a treasure map (or may use a GPS device) to navigate the sanctuary’s hiking trails along which tokens will be found to redeem for beer samples after their hike.

Food will be provided by Fly Boys Nashville, a WWII-themed Nashville food truck serving up a bit of the past with South Pacific flair. Food is included in the $35 ticket price. The event begins at 2 p.m.

The preserve’s summer concert series, Music in the Meadow, returns June 24 for its eighth season featuring Latin Grammy winner and composer Femke Weidama. Colin Elmore and the Danville Train follow on July 29 and The Whiskey Gentry perform Aug. 19. Jazz in the Meadow, with artists to be announced, closes out the series on Sept. 23.

Individual Music in the Meadow concert tickets are $20; individual series tickets are $70. A “per vehicle” ticket (which includes up to six people) is $75; a “per vehicle” series subscription is available for $250.

Patrons are invited to bring their own blankets, low-profile lawn chairs, picnics and beverages. Picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events like these fulfill an important element of Owl’s Hill’s mission which includes four key elements: to provide environmental education and a place for research; to restore native flora and fauna, to conserve and protect natural resources, and to spread an appreciation for and enjoyment of nature through its events and programming.

Tickets for any or all of the above events can be purchased online at OwlsHill.org. The website also includes information about Owl’s Hill nature and arts programming, day camps, free hike days and more.